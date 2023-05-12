South Africa

HDA to take over service delivery to Khayelitsha settlements, says Kubayi, but Cape Town hits back

13 May 2023 - 13:34
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says plans are under way to give the Housing Development Agency sole responsibility for the delivery of basic services to informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

She expressed disappointment at the “lack of progress” made in the provision of services such as water and sanitation to the area's 16 informal settlements.

However, the city says it has already allocated funds for upgrades to the settlements formed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The HDA acquires and prepares land, as well as developing and project managing it for housing and human settlement.

The minister and her deputy, Pam Tshwete, met Khayelitsha shack dwellers on Friday in another attempt to resolve their issues despite several meetings, according to the department.

Her spokesperson, Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, said: “In 2022, minister Kubayi had a meeting with leaders and representatives of these informal settlements and [despite this] commitments for improved living conditions made by the city since then and other successive meetings by all spheres of government have not yet been fulfilled.

“In March, the minister transferred R111m to the city of Cape Town to speed up service delivery interventions. The funds were specifically ring-fenced to provide the services for the 16 informal settlements and to address the Prasa railway line relocations, after the city said it had no funds.

“The city has, however, since indicated it would be difficult to spend the funds provided by the department, citing the end of the financial year [as the reason].”

Nhlabathi-Mokota said it was the third time a meeting of this nature had taken place with the dwellers and their representatives.

She said while some work had been done, the city had reportedly “not complied with the national standard of 1:5 ratio for the provision of container toilets”.

“Community representatives said that in some areas, the ratio was as high as 1:15 — meaning that 15 families are using one ablution facility.”

An angry Kubayi said: “I cannot work with excuses while our people are suffering. I am frustrated and today I am announcing that if they can’t do it then the agency of human settlements, the HDA, will now be responsible for the provision of these services.

“The provision of essential services is a basic human rights matter and we cannot run away from it, nor should we try to short-change our people. National policy is not an option; it is the standard, and the city must comply with it. We are exposing our people to all sorts of health challenges.”

Commenting, the city said Kubayi's assertions were inaccurate and unhelpful.

"Planning and work to service these settlements is either already complete, under way or imminent. The city is pleased with the unexpected allocation of R111m from the national department of human settlements, but to be spent lawfully, it must be accompanied by National Treasury approval,” it said.

“In a letter on April 19, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed to minister Kubayi that the city is grateful for the funds and intends to use these for informal settlement upgrades, but must do so lawfully.

“Every person working in state procurement in South Africa knows that grant funds must be spent in the financial year in which they are allocated or they must be rolled over officially. All that is required is for the necessary National Treasury permission for the rollover of these funds to be spent in the new financial year beginning July 1, the city added.

“It would be impossible for the city to spend the R111m received on March 30 in the remaining weeks of our financial year ending in June due to the time required to meet planning and procurement regulations.

“Given that the mayor has had no response to his letter, it is not clear whether rollover permission has now been secured from National Treasury. If it has, we urge minister Kubayi to confirm this in writing.

“If the National Treasury has not granted a rollover, then it would seem the minister is trying to publicly pressure the city into spending unlawfully. This kind of approach to public spending is why local government finances in the rest of South Africa are in such a mess. The city will resist these pressures and make sure that every rand we spend is done so lawfully.”

