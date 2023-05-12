South Africa

KZN municipality buys new vehicles to tackle water woes, boost service delivery

12 May 2023 - 13:45
Vehicles bought by the Ugu District Municipality to address water challenges.
Image: Supplied

The water-troubled Ugu district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has boosted its fleet department with 16 new vehicles aimed at helping to deal with service delivery issues. 

The municipality has been facing challenges, including leaks, infrastructure damage and other services hampered by a shortage of vehicles. 

A number of its vehicles were torched in 2020, and during the nationwide July unrest in 2021, 39 vehicles were set alight at Ugu Fresh Produce Market by community members.

The new vehicles are:

  • two VTS trucks;
  • two water tankers;
  • seven light vehicles; and
  • five 4X2 bakkies.

Acting mayor Mandla Chiya said the new vehicles will address the lack of resources needed to fast-track service delivery.

“This is an investment in our communities, as it is meant to ensure that we deliver better services. The vehicles will help assist our plumbers to respond to burst pipes, water leaks and sabotage,” he said. 

The water tankers were bought by KZN's department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs for the municipality, Chiya said, adding that they will help in distributing water to communities when there are outages due to load-shedding. 

The municipality had said Eskom’s power cuts place its water supply systems under severe strain, subjecting communities to erratic supply. Implementation of stage 6 load-shedding has affected bulk water abstraction, purification and distribution at Umtamvuna water treatment plant

Levels at Umtamvuna Dam were low, resulting in operations being halted frequently during the four-hour-long power cuts. Regions supplied by the Umtamvuna system include coastal areas from Port Edward to Southbroom and inland from KwaNzimakwe to Gilima and Izingolweni. 

“We appreciate the decision by our council to buy these vehicles as it will go a long way to assist our communities,” added Chiya.

TimesLIVE

