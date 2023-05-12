South Africa

Mashaba to write to US ambassador over docking of Russian vessel

12 May 2023 - 07:15 By TIMESLIVE
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says 'actively supporting Russia's illegal war in Ukraine will harm SA's reputation with our international partners'. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says 'actively supporting Russia's illegal war in Ukraine will harm SA's reputation with our international partners'. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo


ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has joined the chorus of reactions to the US government's claim that a Russian cargo ship which docked at Simon's Town left South Africa  loaded with weapons.

US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety, made the claims on Thursday, adding it was one of the “concerns” raised by American senior officials with a high-level South African delegation that recently visited the US.

The controversial docking of Lady R late last year has raised questions in many quarters, but only silence from government on what it was doing while in South African waters. 

Mashaba said he would write to the US ambassador to “request he share any information regarding the allegation with the South African people”.

“Should the allegation prove to be true, we must make Ramaphosa's government account”.

Asked about the claims in parliament yesterday, Ramaphosa said government was investigating the docking.

The presidency said it would institute an independent inquiry into the claims.

“While no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations, the government has undertaken to institute an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge.

“In recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials, the Lady R matter was discussed and there was an agreement that an investigation will be allowed to run its course, and that the US intelligence services will provide whatever evidence in their possession.

“It is therefore disappointing that the US ambassador has adopted a counterproductive public posture that undermines the understanding reached on the matter and the very positive and constructive engagements between the two delegations.”

Russia is locked in conflict with Ukraine, and Mashaba said South Africa could not afford to be taking Russia's side by supplying weapons.

“Actively supporting Russia's illegal war in Ukraine will harm SA's reputation with our international partners. At a time where our economy is already struggling, the reality is we cannot afford to alienate major trade partners by becoming complicit in Putin's war”.

Many others weighed in on social media. Here is a look at some of what was said:

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA, US diplomatic storm: Presidency says independent inquiry to probe docking of Russian vessel

Government has taken the decision to institute an independent inquiry into the docking of a Russian ship at Simon’s Town naval base and apparently ...
News
12 hours ago

Russian vessel left SA naval dockyard loaded with arms, ammunition — US government

A Russian ship that docked at Simon's Town naval base left South Africa loaded with weapons, according to the US government.
News
17 hours ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen clash over US claims about Russian ship

President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament the government is “looking into” allegations made by the US government that a Russian ship that docked at ...
Politics
14 hours ago

‘Perfect storm’: reports on SA arms sale to Russia spook markets, rand sell-off escalates

The currency hit its weakest since the record low set on April 6 2020
Business
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eskom subcontractor gunned down in parking lot at Lethabo power station South Africa
  2. One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested South Africa
  3. Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence South Africa
  4. Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he ... South Africa
  5. Duduzile sings Putin’s praises amid report she was a ‘super influencer’ for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...