South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Scheduled for 10am

12 May 2023 - 10:35

One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused the state's fourth witness and eyewitness to the incident, Mthokozisi Thwala, of fabricating evidence to suit a particular narrative around the circumstances in which the football player was shot in a Vosloorus home on October 21 2014.

When the trial continued in the Pretoria high court on Thursday, Charles Mnisi, representing Mthobisi Prince Mncube, suggested to Thwala that part of his testimony contradicted that of the third witness, Tumelo Madlala.

Meyiwa was fatally wounded in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Madlala.

On Friday Mnisi is expected to continue cross-examining Thwala. 

