The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele continues.
Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.
She is accused of advancing corruption and state capture.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing of judge Makhubele continues
