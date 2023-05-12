A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has told the court he will try to remember most of the events that transpired the night Bafana Bafana's goalkeeper was gunned down.
Mthokozisi Thwala, the fourth state witness, returned to the stand in the Pretoria high court on Friday for cross-examination by advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing accused No 5 Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.
“I am saying because when you were being cross-examined there were issues, I will cross-examine some of the instances where you said you couldn’t recall. I will ask and you will need to answer,” said Mshololo.
Thwala said he would do his best.
“I wouldn’t say I don’t remember most of the things. Where I do remember I will do my best and say it,” he said.
Witness vows to do his ‘best’ to remember the night Meyiwa was killed
Image: Antonio Muchave
WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery. His then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala were present at the time.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
All have pleaded not guilty.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
