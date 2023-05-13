South Africa joins the world in flying the flag for migratory birds

The department of forestry, fisheries &the environment joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday.
Marked twice a year — in May and October — this year's theme is Sustaining Bird Life.
“The awareness and education drives highlight the plight of migratory birds and the protection of their habitats. The days also mark the peak migratory dates for birds returning to their breeding grounds in the southern and northern hemispheres. Another aim is to draw attention to the ecological importance of these birds and the need for international co-operation to conserve them,” the department said.
World Migratory Bird Day is organised by the UN Environment Programme’s Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals and the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA), which South Africa is party to.
“Most migratory birds, which travel long distances to and from their wintering and breeding grounds, rely on aquatic ecosystems for their survival. Environments such as inland and coastal wetlands, rivers, lakes, streams, marshes and ponds serve as vital environments for feeding, drinking, breeding, nesting, and places to rest and refuel during their long journeys.
“Unfortunately, aquatic ecosystems are becoming threatened around the world and so are the migratory birds that depend on them. The increasing human demand for water, as well as pollution and climate change, are having a direct impact on the availability of clean water and the conservation status of many migratory birds. It is, therefore, important that countries strengthen their actions to identify and protect these key water resources and aquatic ecosystems,” the department added.
“One of the key initiatives to improve the protection and management of wetlands in South Africa is the development and implementation of the National Wetland Management Framework, and the identification and designation of wetlands of international importance or Ramsar Sites, which are sites of global importance which provide habitat to rare and endangered waterbirds. South Africa has 29 Ramsar Sites, two of which are habitats for iconic bird species, the white-winged flufftail (Ingula Nature Reserve and Middelpunt Nature Reserve).
“South Africa is home to a number of migratory species such as divers, grebes, pelicans, cormorants, herons, storks, rails, ibises and spoonbills,” the department added.
South Africa joins the world in flying the flag for migratory birds
Image: Wiki Commons
The department of forestry, fisheries &the environment joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday.
Marked twice a year — in May and October — this year's theme is Sustaining Bird Life.
“The awareness and education drives highlight the plight of migratory birds and the protection of their habitats. The days also mark the peak migratory dates for birds returning to their breeding grounds in the southern and northern hemispheres. Another aim is to draw attention to the ecological importance of these birds and the need for international co-operation to conserve them,” the department said.
World Migratory Bird Day is organised by the UN Environment Programme’s Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals and the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA), which South Africa is party to.
“Most migratory birds, which travel long distances to and from their wintering and breeding grounds, rely on aquatic ecosystems for their survival. Environments such as inland and coastal wetlands, rivers, lakes, streams, marshes and ponds serve as vital environments for feeding, drinking, breeding, nesting, and places to rest and refuel during their long journeys.
“Unfortunately, aquatic ecosystems are becoming threatened around the world and so are the migratory birds that depend on them. The increasing human demand for water, as well as pollution and climate change, are having a direct impact on the availability of clean water and the conservation status of many migratory birds. It is, therefore, important that countries strengthen their actions to identify and protect these key water resources and aquatic ecosystems,” the department added.
“One of the key initiatives to improve the protection and management of wetlands in South Africa is the development and implementation of the National Wetland Management Framework, and the identification and designation of wetlands of international importance or Ramsar Sites, which are sites of global importance which provide habitat to rare and endangered waterbirds. South Africa has 29 Ramsar Sites, two of which are habitats for iconic bird species, the white-winged flufftail (Ingula Nature Reserve and Middelpunt Nature Reserve).
“South Africa is home to a number of migratory species such as divers, grebes, pelicans, cormorants, herons, storks, rails, ibises and spoonbills,” the department added.
READ MORE:
Africa's heritage sites in peril as planet heats up
Bright lights, big cities leave dung beetles' celestial compass in the toilet
Drones lessen grid’s bird toll
180 years later: the day the lions returned to the Karoo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos