South Africa

Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton

14 May 2023 - 18:51 By TIMESLIVE
Dark smoke was bellowing from the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton due to a generator.

Image: File/ Freddy Mavunda

Plumes of smoke were bellowing from the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Sunday. 

Videos circulating on social media showed emergency workers rushing to the scene. 

A statement from the mall indicated that the smoke was being emitted by one of the generators that kick in during load-shedding.

"The technical team is currently on site to resolve the issue,"  Sandton Mall said. 

"The situation will be monitored by the technical and operations teams and necessary measures will be taken if need be to ensure the continued safety of shoppers and tenants." 

Sandton City and the Nelson Mandela Square continued to operate normally. 

TimesLIVE

