A truck carrying chrome has overturned on the N4 east near the Watermeyer off-ramp.
Tshwane emergency services said all lanes are closed.
Road users have been urged to use alternative routes.
Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said one person with moderate to serious injuries had been treated on the scene and transported to hospital by paramedics.
“Law enforcement agencies and other supporting agencies are on the scene.”
Mabaso said it was not clear when the road would be reopened.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Truck carrying chrome overturns on N4 east near Watermeyer off-ramp, all lanes closed
Image: Supplied: Tshwane EMS
A truck carrying chrome has overturned on the N4 east near the Watermeyer off-ramp.
Tshwane emergency services said all lanes are closed.
Road users have been urged to use alternative routes.
Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said one person with moderate to serious injuries had been treated on the scene and transported to hospital by paramedics.
“Law enforcement agencies and other supporting agencies are on the scene.”
Mabaso said it was not clear when the road would be reopened.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
African hospitals suffer as nurses leave for more pay in UK
Six killed in horror bus crash on N2 in Western Cape
Pupils injured in Durban taxi crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos