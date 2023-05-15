South Africa

Durban woman in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside primary school

15 May 2023 - 15:17
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A woman has been shot multiple times outside a primary school in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Paramedics rushed to the scene where a woman was shot outside a primary school in Berea West in Durban on Monday afternoon. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived at the school in Westville at about 2.30pm to find metro police and volunteer paramedics trying to assist a woman in a car.

“ALS Paramedics took over her treatment and found the lady, believed to be in her 60s, sustained several gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was in a critical condition,” said Jamieson.

He said she was stabilised and transported to a hospital.

The incident comes less than two days after Pietermaritzburg gospel singer Delana Cader Rawlins was shot dead in her car by a man known to her.  

This is a developing story. 

