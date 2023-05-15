South Africa

Eskom says it will respond at an ‘appropriate time’ to De Ruyter book

15 May 2023 - 17:58
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. File photo.
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Eskom says it will respond at an “appropriate time” to former CEO André de Ruyter's explosive tell-all book on his three-year tenure as CEO of the ailing utility.

Eskom said on Monday it noted reports on the book.

“Eskom will review the contents of the book and comprehensively respond at an appropriate time.

“We continue to focus on the task at hand to recover generation performance, reduce load-shedding and turn the organisation around,” it said.

De Ruyter's book, Truth to Power, My Three Years Inside Eskom, was released on Sunday.

In it, De Ruyter alleges information from a state security investigation into possible sabotage, which began in 2019, was kept from Eskom and police leadership because a “highly placed politician” who sat on the presidential task team “requested that all information be shared only with him”.

The 'truth' behind Eskom's collapse

In his tell-all book, out today, former CEO André de Ruyter makes explosive allegations about those in charge of the beleaguered power utility during ...
News
1 day ago

De Ruyter says in the book he told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Sydney Mufamadi, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser, the names of two top politicians implicated in the sabotage and that Gordhan was not surprised.

Gordhan confirmed this in an interview with Newzroom Afrika in February, shortly after De Ruyter's explosive interview with eNCA.

During the interview with presenter Annika Larsen, the then-outgoing CEO made several allegations of wrongdoing and criminality in the ANC.

“I expressed my concern to a senior government minister about attempts, in my view, to water down governance around the $8.5bn [R152.4bn] that, by and large to Eskom’s intervention, we got at COP26, and the response was, you must be pragmatic. In order to pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit,” he said in that interview.

Asked what happened when he reported his concerns and ongoing criminal activity at Eskom, he said: “So when we pointed out there was one particular high-level politician involved in this the minister in question looked at senior officials and said, ‘I guess it was inevitable that it would come out anyway.’”

LISTEN | 'The dead will be buried the same day': Malema calls on Brain Molefe to rescue SA from load-shedding

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

BOOK EXTRACT | Why Eskom doesn’t work

Andre de Ruyter’s book, released today by Penguin Random House, includes a host of allegations that are going to cause a stir. This is an edited ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Cut the promises — and the load-shedding

It’s bad that we’re living without electricity in our homes, businesses, schools and hospitals but it's even worse that we don’t know when our ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

De Ruyter was no longer interested in the broader good of Eskom — chair

Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says the utility’s former CEO Andre de Ruyter "had to go" as his bombshell interview with eNCA had brought the company into ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Court hears how Bester escape accused pretended to extinguish fire in his cell South Africa
  3. Wine industry bodies call for probe into Russian ship saga South Africa
  4. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa
  5. Police minister ordered to pay Cape Town politician R300,000 for wrongful arrest South Africa

Latest Videos

US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...
'We are not in coalition with the ANC' & Malema on his R1.2m seat at table for ...