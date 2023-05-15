South Africa

KZN police commissioner warns police vehicles belong to communities

15 May 2023 - 22:44 By Mfundo Mkhize
The new vehicles at the handover ceremony.
The new vehicles at the handover ceremony.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has warned police members that serious “consequence management” would be meted out to those who abuse police vehicles.

“These are not your vehicles, they belong to the communities. They are meant to serve them,” said Mkhwanazi.

He was speaking at Truro sports grounds in Pietermaritzburg, where he officiated at the handover of 188 new vehicles, including tow trucks and motorbikes, to stations and units during a parade.

Community members often lament the shortage of police vehicles.

This is worsened by vehicles kept in workshops for lengthy periods for repairs.

Mkhwanazi said the new vehicles should ensure a swift and reliable service to the people of the province.

“The misuse of these resources will be met with strict application and consequence management measures,” said Mkhwanazi.

Police vehicles should never leave their sectors so they are available when needed.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Two arrested for ‘stolen’ agriculture poison worth R430,000

Two suspects have been arrested in the Free State for possession of R430,000 worth of agriculture poison, suspected to have been stolen.
News
2 days ago

Bring back specialised units to rid SA of illegal guns: police union

The proliferation of illegal guns and daily fatal shootings have prompted a call for the reinstatement of specialised police units and improvement of ...
News
1 day ago

Cele, Mathale to speak at funerals of slain EC cops as their names are released

Police minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale will deliver eulogies at the funeral services of the two Eastern Cape officers killed on ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Court hears how Bester escape accused pretended to extinguish fire in his cell South Africa
  3. Wine industry bodies call for probe into Russian ship saga South Africa
  4. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa
  5. Police minister ordered to pay Cape Town politician R300,000 for wrongful arrest South Africa

Latest Videos

US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...
'We are not in coalition with the ANC' & Malema on his R1.2m seat at table for ...