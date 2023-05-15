South Africa

Limpopo man ‘shoots’ wife, sets bakkie alight before killing himself in domestic dispute

15 May 2023 - 16:40
Limpopo police are investigating a murder-suicide. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police have opened a murder case and inquest after the deaths of a couple allegedly as a result of a domestic dispute.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at about 2pm in Moomane village.

“It is reported that the couple had an argument while they were at their house with two family members. Seemingly the husband, Monana Isaac Tladi, then shot and killed his wife, Refilwe Matshatshi Tjiane, with a firearm in front of them before sprinkling a flammable liquid inside a double-cab Ford Ranger and set it alight,” Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

Police were alerted to the incident, and on arrival they found the lifeless body of the 39-year-old woman lying next to a burnt vehicle. Tladi, 48, fled the scene and went to a local mountain, where he allegedly turned the gun on himself.

Police are yet to establish the motive of the murder-suicide, but Ledwaba said they could not rule out domestic violence.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe was saddened by the incident, adding: “Because women are continuously being killed by their partners, we will continuously call up on community to seek professional assistance when experiencing challenges in their relationships, without killing anyone.”

TimesLIVE

