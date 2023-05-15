South Africa

LISTEN | 'The dead will be buried the same day': Malema calls on Brian Molefe to 'rescue' SA from load-shedding

'Brian must come back'

15 May 2023 - 18:11
EFF leader Julius Malema believes the load-shedding crisis needs former Eskom executives Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema believes the load-shedding crisis needs former Eskom executives Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

There won’t be fridges to keep the dead, says EFF leader Julius Malema on predicted stage 10 load-shedding, calling for former CEOs Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to return to “rescue” Eskom.

Listen to Malema's remarks:

Malema said South Africa is heading for a disaster “worse” than Covid-19 as stage 10 load-shedding will last for three days and up to a month, according to experts.

He slammed the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture as “useless”.

The commission recommended Molefe face criminal prosecution for fraud and contravening the Public Finance Management Act over irregular contracts with The New Age publication.

Koko also faces corruption charges related to Eskom.

Malema called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down to “avoid insurrection”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

RECORDED | EFF leader Julius Malema holds press briefing

EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing a press conference on Tuesday.
Politics
7 hours ago

Malema lambastes Ekurhuleni ANC for response regarding 'missing trucks'

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the ANC for denying that there were waste trucks missing in Ekurhuleni.
Politics
3 hours ago

‘We don’t owe allegiance to anyone, we are not in coalition with ANC’: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has announced that his party is not in a coalition with the ANC.
Politics
2 hours ago

WATCH | US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema on Russian vessel accusations

At a wide-ranging media briefing on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema took aim at the US ambassador to South Africa Reuben E Brigety II regarding his ...
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Court hears how Bester escape accused pretended to extinguish fire in his cell South Africa
  3. Wine industry bodies call for probe into Russian ship saga South Africa
  4. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa
  5. Police minister ordered to pay Cape Town politician R300,000 for wrongful arrest South Africa

Latest Videos

US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...
'We are not in coalition with the ANC' & Malema on his R1.2m seat at table for ...