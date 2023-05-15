Malema said South Africa is heading for a disaster “worse” than Covid-19 as stage 10 load-shedding will last for three days and up to a month, according to experts.
He slammed the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture as “useless”.
The commission recommended Molefe face criminal prosecution for fraud and contravening the Public Finance Management Act over irregular contracts with The New Age publication.
Koko also faces corruption charges related to Eskom.
Malema called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down to “avoid insurrection”.
LISTEN | 'The dead will be buried the same day': Malema calls on Brian Molefe to 'rescue' SA from load-shedding
'Brian must come back'
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
There won’t be fridges to keep the dead, says EFF leader Julius Malema on predicted stage 10 load-shedding, calling for former CEOs Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to return to “rescue” Eskom.
Listen to Malema's remarks:
