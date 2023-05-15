South Africa

Manhunt launched after eight men stripped naked, set alight in KZN

15 May 2023 - 18:59
KZN police have launched a manhunt after eight men were set alight in Msunduzi. Stock image.
Image: Gareth Wilson

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt after eight men died after being stripped naked, doused with flammable liquid and set alight on Sunday.

The incident happened in Taylor's Halt, Pietermaritzburg, in the evening.

“It is reported [a group of] men, aged between 25 and 46, were inside a house when seven suspects, reportedly armed with rifles, came and asked them about the whereabouts of the owner of the house,” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said.

“After realising the owner was not there, the men reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress before pouring liquid substances on them and set them alight.”

Netshiunda said eight men died at the scene while five suffered severe burn wounds and were transported to hospital.

The motive for the killings is yet to be established, along with the identity of the suspects.

“Drug-related issues cannot be ruled out,” he said.

TimesLIVE

