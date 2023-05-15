South Africa

WATCH | 'Drunk' cop nabbed after allegedly knocking down biker

15 May 2023 - 13:03 By TimesLIVE
A police officer has been arrested for allegedly knocking down a biker and reportedly trying to flee the scene. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A Gauteng police officer who was filmed, seemingly intoxicated, has been arrested for drunken driving, police said on Monday. 

In a statement, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they had “noted with disappointment the video circulating on social media, where a drunk off-duty member in uniform hit a civilian with his private vehicle”.  

The incident happened in Proclamation Hill, Pretoria West.

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela condemned the incident. 

“A criminal case of drunk driving and an internal case in terms of the disciplinary regulations are instituted against the member and he will face the consequences of his actions,” said Mawela.

In the 90-second clip, the officer is seen being held by his belt by a bystander as they pin him to the back of a car. He is dressed in full uniform. 

The officer tries to evade the person capturing his face. A biker, who he allegedly struck, is seen lying on the ground. 

According to bystanders heard speaking on the video, he was cornered as he tried to flee the scene after hitting the female biker. 

A group of police officers arrive and try to remove the officer from the scene but the bystanders refuse, confronting them for allegedly trying to help the cop escape.

While hiding his face, the allegedly drunken cop makes his way into the back seat of the police van. 

Police called on the public to continue to report officers who behave badly. 

TimesLIVE

