South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge Makhubele

15 May 2023 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele continues on Monday. 

Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.

TimesLIVE

