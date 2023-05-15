South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

15 May 2023 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE

New witnesses are expected to be called in the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday.

Defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele has accused state witness Mthokozisi Thwala and those present at the house of fabricating what transpired the night Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Ramosepele, representing accused No 1 and 2, has wrapped up his cross-examination at the high court in Pretoria.

Five men are currently accused of the murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer star who was shot and killed at Kelly Khumalo's home in 2014.

Thwala, a close friend of Meyiwa, was one of those present during the shooting and claims two intruders came in demanding cellphones and money.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Senzo Meyiwa trial: 'There was no scuffle between Zandi and boyfriend'

Mthokozisi Thwala disputed there was a fight between Kelly Khumalo’s sister, Zandi and her boyfriend Longwe Twala on the night soccer goalkeeper ...
News
2 days ago

I didn't see Khumalo run to bedroom on night of Meyiwa's murder: witness

Mthokozisi Thwala says he did not see Kelly Khumalo running to a bedroom on the night Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed.
News
2 days ago

Witness vows to do his ‘best’ to remember the night Meyiwa was killed

A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has told the court he will try to remember most of the events that transpired the night Bafana ...
News
2 days ago

Intruder in Senzo Meyiwa murder said 'voetsek, cellphones and money': witness

The intruder who entered the Vosloorus home where Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead on October 26 2014 had a firearm and said: 'Voetsek, cellphones and ...
News
3 days ago

Senzo Meyiwa's friend admits following trial through media reports

Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala on Thursday told the Pretoria high court during cross-examination he had been following the testimony ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Court hears how Bester escape accused pretended to extinguish fire in his cell South Africa
  3. Wine industry bodies call for probe into Russian ship saga South Africa
  4. Police minister ordered to pay Cape Town politician R300,000 for wrongful arrest South Africa
  5. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa

Latest Videos

Kenny Kunene visits 'hijacked buildings in JHB CBD
Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...