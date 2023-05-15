New witnesses are expected to be called in the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday.
Defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele has accused state witness Mthokozisi Thwala and those present at the house of fabricating what transpired the night Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed.
Ramosepele, representing accused No 1 and 2, has wrapped up his cross-examination at the high court in Pretoria.
Five men are currently accused of the murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer star who was shot and killed at Kelly Khumalo's home in 2014.
Thwala, a close friend of Meyiwa, was one of those present during the shooting and claims two intruders came in demanding cellphones and money.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues
