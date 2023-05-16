Thusi had previously declined to apply for bail after his arrest in February.
He is charged with premeditated murder and defeating the administration of justice.
Xaba, 21, was found stabbed to death at the university’s Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria on February 1.
Thusi was arrested on February 2.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was alleged on February 1 Xaba and a group of friends held a social gathering at her place of residence in Pretoria Gardens.
“It is alleged the accused was among the people at the gathering. It is alleged the accused was the last person to leave the deceased’s place at midnight or the early hours in the morning. The deceased’s body with multiple stab wounds was found in the morning by friends when they went to check on her,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
Bail application by suspect in TUT student Ntokozo Xaba’s murder postponed
Court recording machines fail to function
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE
The formal bail application by the ex-boyfriend of third-year Tshwane University of Technology student Ntokozo Xaba, accused of involvement in her murder, was again postponed on Tuesday.
This time the postponement was due to technical reasons after the court's recording devices were found to be faulty.
Ngcebo Thusi appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
As proceedings started, state prosecutor Mashudu Nembulunge told the court the recording machine was not working.
“I am informed by the clerks the machines are not working. They are not recording. I believe the admin part of this building are looking for a court but we haven't received anything concrete,” he said.
The state is opposing bail.
Suspect in TUT student Ntokozo Xaba's murder changes mind, applies for bail
