Judge lambastes murderer Flavio Hlabangwane’s plea explanation

Flavio Hlabangwane humiliated his cousin and lover Tshepang Pitse and was manipulative towards her.

This is what judge Cassim Ismael Moosa said when he sentenced Hlabangwane in the Johannesburg high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Tuesday.

“From the evidence led by the state, it is clear that the accused humiliated and was manipulative towards the deceased. Further that he had previously been violent towards her,” he said.

The court noted that Hlabangwane wanted to dictate the terms of the trial by providing a narrative favourable to himself in his plea explanation with the hope of dictating the type of sentence to be imposed if convicted of murder.

“Further, the contents of the plea explanation cannot be termed as facts,” said Moosa.

The judge said that he carefully considered the totality of the evidence with the view that there was no reasonable possibility that the judgment of Hlabangwane was impaired at the time when he stabbed and dismembered the body of Pitse “as this court had found that he acted with the degree of planning and premeditation”.

“I am of the view that the accused attempted to commit suicide upon arrest and by doing so created an atmosphere of invoking sympathy to support his narrative of the offence.

“The accused failed to provide any proof to support his allegations that the consumption of drugs had played a role in the commission of a crime. To this end there is no credible evidence to support such allegations by the accused in respect of himself and the deceased,” he said.

The 28-year-old confessed to killing Pitse, saying he plotted to do so after discovering she had been unfaithful to him. He murdered and dismembered Pitse two years ago.

Hlabangwane was sentenced to life in prison and to a further 10 years for defeating the ends of justice and 15 years for violating a corpse. The two sentences will run concurrently with that of life imprisonment.

Moosa said the case reminded him of the sentiments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the second gender-based violence and femicide summit at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on November 1 2022.