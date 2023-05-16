A police source said a group of police officers driving along the M35 main road from Folweni to Philani village to report for duty had come under fire after stopping because of two flat tyres.
“All the members then immediately got out of the vehicle and sought cover in the nearby bushes.”
The attackers allegedly shot at the vehicle and then fled.
“Members came out when they were assured that the attackers were gone. None of the members managed to use their firearm during the attack,” said the police source.
The officers realised they had driven into a CIT heist when they saw a G4S vehicle which had allegedly been blown up by the attackers about 400m from them.
The robbers allegedly managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
One of the police officers was shot in the right foot and was taken to hospital.
The police vehicle was severely damaged and riddled with bullet holes.
Police were yet to respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
One killed, three injured as cops come under fire in Durban CIT heist
Image: Supplied
A woman passenger in a car has died after being caught in crossfire during a cash-in-transit heist in Umlazi, south of Durban.
Emer-G-Med paramedics said they were called to the scene on Monday afternoon. On arrival they found an armoured van which had been blown up by unknown suspects. One guard had a gunshot wound, while another had been assaulted.
“In a vehicle nearby, an adult female was found to have sustained fatal gunshot injuries believed to be in the crossfire. She was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.
He said a man was found near the woman with gunshot wounds. He was treated and stabilised before being taken to a nearby hospital.
Police investigations are under way.
Robbers bomb CIT van in Durban
A police source said a group of police officers driving along the M35 main road from Folweni to Philani village to report for duty had come under fire after stopping because of two flat tyres.
“All the members then immediately got out of the vehicle and sought cover in the nearby bushes.”
The attackers allegedly shot at the vehicle and then fled.
“Members came out when they were assured that the attackers were gone. None of the members managed to use their firearm during the attack,” said the police source.
The officers realised they had driven into a CIT heist when they saw a G4S vehicle which had allegedly been blown up by the attackers about 400m from them.
The robbers allegedly managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
One of the police officers was shot in the right foot and was taken to hospital.
The police vehicle was severely damaged and riddled with bullet holes.
Police were yet to respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
KZN police commissioner warns police vehicles belong to communities
Man nabbed after Mpumalanga CIT heist to spend another week in jail
Police launch manhunt for two suspects after CIT robbery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos