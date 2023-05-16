In 2015, visitors to Rhodes Park in Kensington, Johannesburg, approached the multi-acre greenbelt with caution — but during the day it was often filled with picnicking families and groups of youngsters enjoying the fresh air who didn’t always leave as soon as dusk fell.
On October 17 that year, though, that would all change.
Two couples taking an early evening stroll were attacked by a group of 12 men and though the crime started as a mugging, it ended in the rape of both women and the cold-blooded murders of their husbands.
Stranger crimes are always the most difficult to solve and police had no doubt that this factor, combined with the huge number of perpetrators involved, would make for an extremely tough case.
Through a combination of good investigation techniques and assistance from the public and media, three of the perpetrators were arrested and convicted — but the rest remain at large.
In episode 116 of True Crime South Africa, we explore this case which horrified South Africa.
Listen to this episode of True Crime South Africa:
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Terror in the park: The Rhodes Park murders
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
Listen to this episode of True Crime South Africa:
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
