South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing of judge Makhubele continues

16 May 2023 - 11:02 By TimesLIVE

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele continues. 

Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.

She is accused of advancing corruption and state capture.

TimesLIVE

