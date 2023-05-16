South Africa

WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie

It's alleged that Bester ran a multimillion-rand company from inside jail before his escape in 2022

16 May 2023 - 12:02
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist

“Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester appeared virtually in Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning while his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magadumana appeared in a separate court in the building.

Bester was wearing a black Burberry hoodie, which according to one online fashion site costs $990 (R19,000). It is unclear whether this hoodie is authentic. However, Bester is alleged to have run a multimillion-rand company from inside jail before his escape in 2022.

Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 16 2023.
Thabo Bester in Burberry Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 16 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A listing of the Burberry hoodie that Thabo Bester was seen wearing, where it is advertised for $990.
A listing of the Burberry hoodie that Thabo Bester was seen wearing, where it is advertised for $990.
Image: Screengrab

After a brief appearance, where he was asked about who would represent him after Ishmail Attorneys stepped away from the case, Bester responded that his two new lawyers would take up his case.

It was postponed to June 20 and Bester was ordered to remain in custody.

Bester asked the magistrate, “Will it be virtual?”

The magistrate answered that this would be revealed after discussions between the state and the defence, before Bester was led back to his cell.

Meanwhile in a different courtroom, Dr Nandipha Magudumana also appeared virtually while her father joined the five other accused in Bester's escape in the dock.

LISTEN | Thabo Bester’s counsel asks court to confirm if their client is the real Thabo Bester

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Thabo Bester matter postponed

Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father and five other accused will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on Tiuesday.
News
3 hours ago

Thabo Bester expected to join court proceedings virtually

The case against Thabo Bester and his co-accused is expected to continue in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
4 hours ago

‘It’s painful to hear his body was being tossed like a tennis ball’ — Katleho Bereng’s aunt on court testimony

The aunt of the man whose body was used as a decoy in Thabo Bester's escape from prison said it was painful to hear how his body was moved about ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa
  3. The 'truth' behind Eskom's collapse News
  4. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa
  5. ‘I have to use my money to buy electricity’: Reactions to De Ruyter’s R340 book ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...