'I was not a pastor but I volunteered as one': witness changes testimony in Bishop Zondo rape trial

The witness who testified in the trial of rape accused Bishop Stephen Zondo on Wednesday conceded he was not a pastor at one of Zondo's church branches as he had earlier testified.

The man was on his second day of testimony in the Pretoria high court when Zondo’s lawyer, advocate Piet Pistorius, questioned the veracity of the man’s position in the church. The witness had told the court on Tuesday that he was a pastor at the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries’ Soweto branch as he was placed there by Zondo in 2016.

His testimony was to verify evidence brought by his wife, a former cook for Zondo and his church, who claimed to have been raped by Zondo.

But after being cross-examined on how he got the job, the witness admitted that he was never employed by the church nor was he on the church’s payroll.

Pistorius told the court how the witness did not follow the processes of being an appointed pastor of the church.

“You got it wrong. The position is first to be an under-shepherd then if you comply with certain courses and studies and the likes, you become a shepherd and if you qualify and go to biblical school and all kinds of requirements set by the church, you eventually get appointed as a pastor,” Pistorius said.