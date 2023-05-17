South Africa

'I was not a pastor but I volunteered as one': witness changes testimony in Bishop Zondo rape trial

A man who had told the court he was a pastor and that Zondo raped his wife changed his testimony on Thursday and said he was just a volunteer

17 May 2023 - 19:58
A banner of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries' Bishop Zondo outside the Pretoria high court as he appears on charges of rape.
A banner of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries' Bishop Zondo outside the Pretoria high court as he appears on charges of rape.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

The witness who testified in the trial of rape accused Bishop Stephen Zondo on Wednesday conceded he was not a pastor at one of Zondo's church branches as he had earlier testified.

The man was on his second day of testimony in the Pretoria high court when Zondo’s lawyer, advocate Piet Pistorius, questioned the veracity of the man’s position in the church. The witness had told the court on Tuesday that he was a pastor at the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries’ Soweto branch as he was placed there by Zondo in 2016.

His testimony was to verify evidence brought by his wife, a former cook for Zondo and his church, who claimed to have been raped by Zondo.

But after being cross-examined on how he got the job, the witness admitted that he was never employed by the church nor was he on the church’s payroll.

Pistorius told the court how the witness did not follow the processes of being an appointed pastor of the church.

“You got it wrong. The position is first to be an under-shepherd then if you comply with certain courses and studies and the likes, you become a shepherd and if you qualify and go to biblical school and all kinds of requirements set by the church, you eventually get appointed as a pastor,” Pistorius said.

'He sexually violated my wife several times': former pastor at Zondo trial

A former pastor at a branch of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries told the court how his wife was allegedly sexually assaulted and raped several ...
News
1 day ago

The witness said he had already undergone Bible school before entering the church but went through a one-day training at Zondo’s church before being ordained as a pastor.

But he was sent to Soweto to “assist” the main pastor of the branch, the witness conceded.

“I was deployed there to go and assist the main pastor as someone under his position ... I said [I was a pastor] because it was part of my service as a volunteer ... I never said I am an employee of the church,” he said.

He told the court that when his wife told her mother about the alleged rape, the mother said she was also raped. It was only in 2019 that the mother revealed that her rapist was allegedly Zondo.

“[When my wife] eventually told her mother that she had been raped, her mother said she had also been raped but did not elaborate. It was only in 2020 that she mentioned she was raped by the accused,” the witness said.

The witness was, however, distraught in court, repeatedly stating that he was emotionally unwell as he was affected by the alleged rape of his wife by the accused. This was mostly because he saw Zondo as a father.

The cross-examination is expected to continue on Thursday as it was adjourned due to the interpreter not feeling well.

Zondo faces 10 charges of raping seven women, most of whom were his church members.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘He prayed for her then violated her’: witness in Bishop Zondo's rape trial

Rape accused Bishop Stephen Zondo took notes while sitting in the dock as the 17th witness in his rape trial testified on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Bishop Stephen Zondo's lawyer accuses victim's aunt of lying in rape trial

Bishop Stephen Zondo's counsel accused the aunt of one of his alleged victims of lying and giving false evidence on Friday.
News
5 days ago

Woman breaks down as she recounts how Bishop Zondo allegedly sexually violated her

Victim alleges Zondo violated her while praying for her marriage in his office.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  3. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  4. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  5. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe