South Africa

New lawyer for alleged fraudster and ex-Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela

17 May 2023 - 13:17
Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.
Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has changed his legal team and will apply to make changes to his bail conditions.

Makwarela made his third brief appearance in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance earlier this month, the matter was postponed as Makwarela failed to brief his legal team despite being given a month to do so.

He now has a new legal team to represent him.

The former mayor and speaker faces two counts of fraud.

The first charge relates to him submitting a fake court rehabilitation certificate to prove he was no longer insolvent.

Ex-Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela's fraud matter postponed

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela was unprepared for his court appearance on Tuesday as he had not briefed his legal team ahead of the court ...
News
2 weeks ago

The second relates to his failure to disclose his insolvent status while he served as a councillor and speaker in the municipality.

He handed himself over to police in April and was granted R10,000 bail.

He told the court he agreed to terminate the services of his legal representative and submitted a confirmation letter from his new legal team.

Makwarela's case was postponed to June 2, when his new lawyer will be entered into record and possible amendments of his bail conditions will be heard.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Plant scientist, pastor, ex-mayor Murunwa Makwarela granted R10k bail for fraud rap

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela faces two counts of fraud and was granted R10,000 bail after appearing before the Pretoria specialised ...
News
1 month ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | We are not our qualifications. Be you, minister Kiviet

Exaggerating our qualifications or achievements may very well be a deep-seated yearning for love and respect
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

‘He showed us a document and we believed him’ — Tshwane ANC ‘shocked’ by Makwarela’s alleged fraud

"Because we are not experts, he showed us a document and we believed him," said ANC Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila.
Politics
2 months ago

'My resignation is not an admission of guilt' — Makwarela

The former mayor of Tshwane, Murunwa Makwarela, says his resignation is not an admission of guilt but rather to allow the City of Tshwane to focus on ...
Politics
2 months ago

‘What if I am the black version of Steenhuisen?’ – Joburg mayor Gwamanda on qualifications probe

City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has slammed investigations into his highest level of education, cynically asking what if he was the black ...
Politics
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  3. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  4. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe
Mayor takes mayoral chain for a walkabout in Eldorado Park, gets tongues wagging