POLL | Do you need training to use a vacuum cleaner?

The nation's vacuuming skills have come under the microscope after the University of South Africa (Unisa) spent R8,000 for training on how to use the electronic cleaning device.
The expense was listed in a 308-page report by Prof Themba Mosia, an independent assessor who was appointed by higher education minister Blade Nzimande to look into the affairs of the university.
The vacuuming duties are only restricted to the staircase at vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula’s official residence because the rest of the floors in the house are either tiled or wooden.
“It therefore raises questions as to why the university would spend so much money on training for an appliance that can only be used on the staircase,” said Mosia.
The report also found more than R285,000 was spent on curtains for the house. This despite an outside company quoting R20,630.
“The university paid R285,228 for the procurement of curtains. I was surprised to find sheer curtains,” Mosia said of his visit to the house.
“Painting items” the university paid R220,685 for were quoted at R105,248, R108,248 and R115,848.
Mosia made 26 recommendations to the minister, including that Unisa be placed under full administration and the council and management be relieved of their duties.
