An investigation is being conducted to establish the cause of a fire that swept through an industrial park in Tongaat, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
Nazir Sadack of the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) told TimesLIVE the incident happened at about 6pm on Tuesday.
“We received a call that a fruit and vegetable store in Truroland industrial district was on fire. We immediately dispatched Cert volunteers to see where we could assist emergency services,” he said.
“On arrival, a fresh produce store was well alight. The fire department was on scene. The neighbouring storage area was also on fire.”
Sadack said it took several hours to contain the fire.
“It is believed the fire reignited but was contained quickly as the fire department was on standby.”
He said other businesses were engulfed by smoke but did not suffer fire damage.
“The cause of the fire is unknown and will be the subject of investigation by the fire department and police.”
There were no injuries.
TimesLIVE
Probe into Tongaat industrial park inferno
Image: CERT
TimesLIVE
