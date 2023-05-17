South Africa

South African lecturer sets new national free-diving record in Egypt

17 May 2023 - 12:06 By TIMESLIVE
Tamysn Signe, Gletwyn Rubidge and Daniel Cameron Becker celebrate the record-breaking dive in Egypt.
Image: Tamsyn Signe, Freediving World Sharm

Nelson Mandela University lecturer Gletwyn Rubidge set a new national free-diving record on Tuesday, reaching a depth of 83m on a single breath in a dive time of two minutes and 50 seconds. 

Rubidge is competing in the six-day Aida Free-diving World Cup organised by Freediving World in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt. 

He set the record in the “free immersion” category in which athletes ascend and descend on the dive by pulling on a rope fixed to a particular depth. No fins are used and they must complete the dive wearing the same weight. 

Aida Freediving World Cup May Edition 2023 16th May - Day 2 Gletwyn Rubidge 🇿🇦 FIM 83 WHITE CARD ⬜ 🎉NATIONAL RECORD🎉

Posted by FreedivingWorld on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Rubidge earned a coveted white card on the dive for adhering to the strict standards set by the sport. His achievement not only highlights his personal accomplishments, but also serves as an inspiration to the growing South African free-diving community. 

Rubidge previously set a world record in the bi-fin constant weight category, diving to a depth of 75m. 

“I’m hoping to still be breaking records in my mid-60s,” the 54-year-old father of three told The Herald earlier this month. 

Free-diving keeps you fit and healthy, it’s a nice lifestyle.” 

TimesLIVE

