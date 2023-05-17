Rubidge earned a coveted white card on the dive for adhering to the strict standards set by the sport. His achievement not only highlights his personal accomplishments, but also serves as an inspiration to the growing South African free-diving community.
South African lecturer sets new national free-diving record in Egypt
Image: Tamsyn Signe, Freediving World Sharm
Nelson Mandela University lecturer Gletwyn Rubidge set a new national free-diving record on Tuesday, reaching a depth of 83m on a single breath in a dive time of two minutes and 50 seconds.
Rubidge is competing in the six-day Aida Free-diving World Cup organised by Freediving World in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt.
He set the record in the “free immersion” category in which athletes ascend and descend on the dive by pulling on a rope fixed to a particular depth. No fins are used and they must complete the dive wearing the same weight.
