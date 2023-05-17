South Africa

Truck driver 'forced to dump rubble' at KZN hospital gates by community demanding jobs

17 May 2023 - 16:23
Aggrieved community members are demanding jobs at the new Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu, KZN. File photo.
Aggrieved community members are demanding jobs at the new Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu, KZN. File photo.
Image: KZN health department

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has condemned the actions of community members who allegedly forced a truck driver to offload rubble at the gates of a new state hospital in KwaMashu while demanding employment.

The group posted themselves outside the Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital, which services communities north of Durban,

The department said in a statement on Wednesday the aggrieved group is known to them.

“The group, which is known to the department, stopped the truck driver and forced him to offload rubble in front of the hospital gates.

“They were demanding that the department employ them at the hospital, and that services that are outsourced be 'given' to them,” it said.

The department said it has held several meetings with representatives of the group about their grievances and its head Dr Sandile Tshabalala “is dealing with the matter”.

‘Protection unit’ for Cape Town refuse collectors targeted by extortionists

Cape Town plans to establish a “facility protection unit” to escort refuse removal staff and contractors in areas where they are threatened by ...
News
1 day ago

“The department acknowledges that unemployment is rife and affects the entire country, including the people of Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu (INK), where the new hospital is situated.

“It said it received 500,000 applications for about 1,500 vacancies at the hospital.

“As part of the process of employing workers at this hospital, the department ensured that the people of eThekwini received priority, particularly in the filling of labour-intensive and semi-skilled posts.

“The department will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure stability at the facility.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Unemployment increases to 7.9-million in the first quarter — five things you need to know

The unemployment rate among the black population remains higher than the national average and other population groups, Stats SA revealed.
News
3 hours ago

Prioritise access to electricity, jobs in energy transition: climate commission

The Presidential Climate Commission says there is a strong call for the vulnerable to be protected in the energy transition.
News
2 days ago

Gauteng EFF accuses Lesufi of using ‘green army’ to counter their ‘Andries Tatane’ clean-up campaign

The EFF in Gauteng has condemned the use of the expanded public works programme, which it says has been used to empower ANC volunteers ahead of the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Nehawu protest: Sick teen’s strike ordeal at KZN hospital

First his ambulance was attacked, then he lay for hours without food or care as the workload overwhelmed nurses
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  3. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  4. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  5. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe