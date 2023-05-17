US ambassador Reuben Brigety claimed South Africa shipped arms aboard the Lady R to Russia. The Presidency said it would implement an independent inquiry to probe the incident.
“While no evidence has been provided to date to support the allegations, the government has instituted an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s office noted with “concern” remarks attributed to Brigety alleging the supply by South Africa of weapons to Russia.
“The ambassador’s remarks undermine the spirit of co-operation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation led by national security special adviser to the president Sydney Mufumadi.”
After robust discussions with international relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor, the department said Brigety apologised, but many were not convinced he had actually done so.
The ambassador posted on social media: “I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with foreign minister Pandor this evening [Friday] and correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks. In our conversation, I reaffirmed the strong partnership between our two countries and the important agenda our presidents have given us.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Spoof of Putin thanking Ramaphosa for 'shipment' goes viral
Image: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
In the wake of the US ambassador's claims that weapons were loaded onto a Russian vessel docked in SA waters, a spoof video of Russian President Vladimir Putin “thanking” President Cyril Ramaphosa for the “shipment” has gone viral.
The video makes reference to recent reports that the ship, Lady R, was allegedly loaded with arms and ammunition while it was docked in Simon's Town, Western Cape, in December.
In the video, Putin be can heard addressing a panel of delegates in Russian and the clip is translated into English with the words: “I’d like to thank your government for the Mausers and spears, the shields and arrows, only the best from South Africa.
“A special thanks for the biltong, though I prefer it a little drier. I was a little disappointed with the Ankole bull dry wors but the Safari nuts and Ouma rusks were amazing. I gave the Flings chips to my generals. It’s unfortunate that Mrs Ball's chutney wasn’t available due to load-shedding.”
The viral video has garnered more than 222,000 views on Twitter.
TimesLIVE
