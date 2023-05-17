South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge Makhubele

Scheduled for 10am

17 May 2023 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele continues. 

Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.

TimesLIVE

