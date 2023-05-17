The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele continues.
Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge Makhubele
Scheduled for 10am
