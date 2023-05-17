South Africa

WATCH | Ramaphosa vs Zuma court case continues

17 May 2023 - 10:56 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma's legal teams are in court on Wednesday over Zuma's private prosecution.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Zulu king, Jacob Zuma attend graduation for prince who urges youth to emulate King Shaka

Prince Zulu called on the youth to emulate the exploits of the King Shaka in overcoming the challenges by showing a drive to succeed
News
5 days ago

Duduzile sings Putin’s praises amid report she was a ‘super influencer’ for Russian campaign

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has seemingly responded to a study claiming she acted as a "super influencer" for a ...
News
6 days ago

Will Zuma join the EFF? Here’s what South Africans think about Malema’s call

Many online believe the day former president Jacob Zuma joins the EFF "will be the death of the ANC".
Politics
1 week ago

Presidency views Zuma's latest missive as part of his 'harassment campaign' of Ramaphosa

The Presidency has accused former president Jacob Zuma of harassing his successor Cyril Ramaphosa by launching countless attacks on him.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  3. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  4. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  5. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe