South Africa

eThekwini will resume normal load-shedding schedules from next week — What you need to know

18 May 2023 - 08:02
The municipality has been on a reduced schedule since the KwaZulu-Natal flooding in April last year caused damage to infrastructure. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

From May 25, eThekwini will no longer have reduced levels of load-shedding as the municipality introduces a new and revised power cut schedule.

The municipality has been on a reduced schedule due to damage to infrastructure caused by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April last year.

It said the decision to introduce a new schedule was taken after discussions with Eskom.

“While the city’s infrastructure is not yet repaired to pre-flood levels, the city acknowledges the country’s need to reduce the load to protect the national grid.

“It has therefore become unavoidable for eThekwini to revert to normal load-shedding stages as experienced by the rest of the country,” the municipality said in a statement.

KZN on high alert after flood warning

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert for heavy rains that may cause flooding and infrastructural damage.
News
1 week ago

Some areas with damaged infrastructure may still be excluded from load-shedding. 

The municipality said some substations cannot be switched off as it would pose a significant risk to residents and infrastructure.

“The city is finalising the amended load-shedding schedule and this will be shared with the public as soon as it is ready. Suburban block allocations have been amended to accommodate the required changes. Customers are urged to check their suburbs against their new block numbers when the schedule is published,” it said. 

As per the city’s policy, the protection of some industries will continue under the amended schedule.

