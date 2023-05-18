Five arrested in Joburg for producing fraudulent home affairs documents

On Tuesday police followed up on the information and visited the premises, where they allegedly found five men working on laptops and desktop computers printing documents, including death and birth certificates.
“Police also found green identity documents marked deceased, passports and temporary ID documents.”
Masondo said the suspects, aged between 39 and 50, were arrested and charged with fraud, corruption and bribery.
“More arrests are imminent and more charges might be added. The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court in due course.”
TimesLIVE
Police have arrested five suspects allegedly involved in a syndicate producing fraudulent documents in Johannesburg.
The group was allegedly producing false documents, including birth certificates, death certificates, university and college certificates, IDs and passports.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police received information about undocumented foreigners allegedly committing fraud and corruption with home affairs officials by unlawfully producing personal documents in a flat in Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD.
