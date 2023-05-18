A neighbour spotted the flames and rushed to the scene, where she found the women's bodies.
Handyman who killed doctor and her domestic worker gets two life terms
The Johannesburg high court on Thursday sentenced a handyman to two life terms for the murder of a doctor and her domestic worker four years ago.
Wilson Rilamfhu, 36, strangled Dr Memory Mathe and set Pretty Moyo on fire in her room in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg, after a disagreement about payment for work done.
“On August 29 2019, Rilamfhu was hired by the Mathes to do repairs on their leaking roof, as he was known to the family and normally did small jobs at their home. Rilamfhu asked Ronnie Kgobane to assist him for a fee.
“Present at the house were Dr Mathe and Moyo, who stayed in the back room. While Rilamfhu was working, he had a disagreement with Mathe about payment for his labour, which resulted in him strangling Mathe,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
Rilamfhu then bought petrol and set Moyo's room on fire while she was inside. He then stole items from Mathe's house and loaded them into her vehicle before fleeing.
A neighbour spotted the flames and rushed to the scene, where she found the women's bodies.
“Firefighters, paramedics and the police were summoned to the scene. Louis Mathe arrived as the crowd and police gathered outside his home and immediately knew something was wrong.
“He entered the main house and saw his wife's lifeless body. Mathe was then pointed to [Moyo's room, where she was found. He confirmed her to be their domestic worker]. He then realised his wife’s vehicle was missing.”
Mathe's husband and police tracked the vehicle to Braamfontein, where Rilamfhu was arrested. “The accused then told the police that he committed the offences with Kgobane, who was arrested in a taxi in Limpopo,” Mjonondwane said.
Arguing for a firm sentence, prosecutor Deborah Zinn said the brutal killings showed the accused had little to no respect for the law.
In addition to the life terms, Rilamfhu was sentenced to five years for arson and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Kgobane, 31, was acquitted.
