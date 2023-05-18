Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela reprimanded Zandile for addressing the accused. Sipho Ramosepele, representing Sibiya and Ntanzi, was also quick to object to her conduct.
LISTEN | 'Are you guys even aware of what you did to our lives?' asks Zandi Khumalo
Kelly Khumalo's sister breaks down as she points out one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Image: Instagram/Zandi Gumede
A few hours into her testimony on how footballer Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in the Vosloorus home on October 26 2014, Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile failed to contain herself, pointing out Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi as the second intruder who entered the house on the night.
Zandile on Thursday took to the stand in the high court in Pretoria to testify in the trial against the men implicated in the murder of her sister's boyfriend, Meyiwa.
LISTEN:
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
Zandile Khumalo takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa trial
Zandile testified how the two intruders came into the house as Kelly was standing and relating a joke. She said two men came in — “That one there in particular” — she said pointing out Ntanzi as the second intruder who entered the house.
Visibly shaking and controlling her breathing, blinking rapidly and trying to gain composure, Zandile failed to contain her emotions, breaking down.
“Are you guys even aware of what you guys did to our lives? Are you guys even aware of what you guys did to us as a family on that day, the damage that you guys caused?” she said.
Ntanzi, slouched in his seat, popped his head up and smiled while the other accused chuckled at Zandile's conduct.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela reprimanded Zandile for addressing the accused. Sipho Ramosepele, representing Sibiya and Ntanzi, was also quick to object to her conduct.
Zandile refused comfort breaks when offered them by state prosecutor George Baloyi.
While testifying, Meyiwa’s close friend Tumelo Madlala also pointed out Ntanzi as the second intruder.
Zandile testified that on the day of the incident, they had gone to her mother’s house at Vosloorus for lunch. When the two alleged intruders came into the house the first intruder pointed the gun at them and demanded money and cellphones, speaking in Zulu.
According to her, the exact words used by the intruder were: “Khiphani imali nama cellphones [take out the money and cellphones].”
Zandile further testified that when she heard a clicking sound from the firearm, then-boyfriend Longwe stood up and pushed the gun-wielding intruder with dreadlocks backwards and left through the kitchen door.
She said Kelly ran through the bedroom door opposite the kitchen and was followed by the second intruder, who tried to force open the door while Kelly pushed it closed.
According to Zandile, it was then that everyone in the house got up and pushed both intruders towards the kitchen, where the scuffle happened.
“When we got to the kitchen, I remember we were all trying to fight them and push them out, but when you open the door it opens to the inside. I remember that Senzo was standing in front of the one with dreadlocks carrying a firearm,” she said.
Zandile told the court that she tried to assault the second intruder with a crutch but could not reach him.
“My mother was in front, Tumelo took the crutch from me and used it because he had a better view than me. He took it from me and assaulted accused 2 with it,” she said.
She said Meyiwa was wrestling with the intruder who had the firearm.
“When we were fighting, I heard a gun going off, and it hit the floor, and a spark from that hit me on my right leg,” she said.
When asked if she saw what led the firearm to discharge, she said: “I didn't see, what I remember was Senzo fighting with the gentleman with dreadlocks who had the firearm.”
Zandile said Kelly, who had fled into one of the bedrooms, eventually came out to help Meyiwa fight the first gun-wielding intruder.
She said her mother was in front opposite the sink attacking the second intruder with her hands.
“When I heard the gunshot I ran, as I ran Tumelo also heard what I heard. He ran into one of the bedrooms and I ran into the bathroom. When I got to the bathroom, I was standing and I then looked through the bathroom window because it has one blurry window.
"I thought to myself now that the firearm has gone off, what if this person goes outside and shoots me from [there]. I squatted in the bathroom trying to take cover,” she said.
Zandile said while she was in the bathroom, the gun went off again.
“And then I heard the firearm going off again — it went off in the kitchen. Then it went off again — for the third time — still coming from the kitchen. When it went off for the last time, it didn't sound the same,” Zandile said.
Zandi said she peeked through the bathroom door only when it was quiet.
The accused chuckled as Zandile showed the court how she peeked through the door while squatting.
The trial continues on Friday.
TimesLIVE
