Rat in court delays start to proceedings at Bishop Zondo rape trial
Image: Antonio Muchave
The rape trial of Bishop Stephen Zondo resumed on Thursday with a search for a rat, running around the courtroom, delaying the start of the proceedings.
Zondo’s rape trial resumed with the testimony of a former church member who told the court how his wife was allegedly raped by the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries’ leader.
But before proceedings began, court officials were on the hunt for a rat which was seen running around the courtroom but was never found.
Proceedings were moved to a different courtroom for the witness to continue his testimony.
The man, who started on Tuesday, told the court he felt intimidated by a former church member who had called him on Tuesday night. The man is a former member of the church, who testified before the CRL Rights Commission on rape allegations and has been out to expose Zondo.
The man has been attending the proceedings and according to the witness the man called him later on Tuesday afternoon.
'I was not a pastor but I volunteered as one': witness changes testimony in Bishop Zondo rape trial
“He told me not to be afraid. He told me not to be scared. I did not talk much with him and cut the call. I was worried the call would lead to us talking about the details of the case,” he told the court.
He said he felt frightened on Wednesday when he was cross-examined by Zondo’s lawyers, as the man who called him was present.
Meanwhile, the witness was asked if his wife had left the church because of the alleged sexual assault. He said she resigned from the church due to claims of theft. His wife used to work as a cook at Zondo's home and his church.
The court heard how the woman’s handbag, which was left unattended in the church office, was searched and a sticker of rival preacher Shepherd Bushiri was allegedly found in her handbag.
According to Piet Pistorius, representing Zondo, members of the church had accused the woman of working with Bushiri to recruit members from the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries.
The witness said his wife complained about people stealing from each other in the office.
“She said because there is no more trust in the office she wants to resign with immediate effect,” he said.
Zondo faces 10 counts related to the alleged rape of seven women, mainly from his church.
The trial continues on Thursday afternoon with the testimony of a friend of one of Zondo’s alleged rape victims.
TimesLIVE
