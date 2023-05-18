Smart city planned for Ntshongweni, west of Durban

At least R3bn has been committed towards plans to developing the first phase of an integrated smart city in Ntshongweni, west of Durban, which is expected to come to life by the end of 2024.
This is according to Fundamentum Property Group CEO Carlos Correia, who was speaking during an oversight visit by Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Thursday.
Correia said this development came years after the purchase of a substantial portion of land through Tongaat Hulett.
“What we have come out with is an integrated development project. We are creating a new city in the outer west. The success of eThekwini in the north is well known. It was started about 25 years ago,” said Correia.
Plans were also on cards for the construction of a hospital, a shopping centre and housing.
The development would run for 15 to 20 years, amounting to more than R30bn.
“This, however, would not be only our investment but also that of other developers,” said Correia.
The intention is to build 20,000 housing units catering for a mixed range.
The infrastructure is expected to be completed by December 2024 provided that the project is not hampered by adverse weather.
Westown Square, the shopping centre, would open by early 2025, while the hospital would open by the end of 2025.
Mashatile's visit is part of the district development model project where national and local governments work together in initiatives geared towards uplifting people.
Correia said the Westown projects would rival that of Gauteng's Waterfall near Midrand and Stein City.
Mashatile said the government would do everything to support plans to develop the smart city project in Ntshongweni.
“We can't come here and say 'we may'. We will because this project must succeed and for that project to succeed it would require that government must be an active partner. Not there on standby and looking,” said Mashatile.
Mashatile expressed optimism over the partnership.
“We want a postapartheid city in which people reside and work in. A city where there would be business facilities and sports, business and retail facilities.”
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said plans to transform the province were in motion.
“We want to say to the people of our province, indeed this project will help us to boost our economy as it will also boost our light industrial warehousing logistics.'
TimesLIVE
