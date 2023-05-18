South Africa

Suspects disarmed by woman they were trying to rob

18 May 2023 - 09:06 By TIMESLIVE
Three men who tried to rob a woman left their gun at the scene after she fought back.
Image: 123RF

Mpumalanga police on Thursday said they found a gun at the scene of a failed armed robbery in the Timbavati Trust area in Acornhoek. 

The incident happened on Tuesday night. 

According to information, three suspects approached a woman at her house, then one of the suspects pointed a firearm at her. It is said that the woman somehow managed to grab the firearm from the suspect and threw it away as the other two rushed to assist their friend,” said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli. 

“The suspects then reportedly took to their heels when they realised they were no longer armed and got away in a white sedan.” 

Police were informed and went to fetch the gun. 

They found it was a revolver with its serial number filed off. 

“The police are probing an attempted armed robbery incident and further investigation is under way,” said Mdhluli. 

While the victim was not harmed, police have cautioned the public to be careful when faced with armed criminals.

TimesLIVE

