South Africa

Two life terms for man who killed a policewoman and her sister

18 May 2023 - 21:51
A man has been sentenced for the murder of a police officer and her sister. Stock image.
A man has been sentenced for the murder of a police officer and her sister. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

The Mbombela high court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to two life terms for murdering a police officer and her sister.

Rassie Hlabirwa Nkune was on Thursday convicted on two counts of murder after a May 15 2022 incident, said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

“The suspect arrived at his girlfriend Sgt Marcia Mazibuko's house driving a blue BMW and had a quarrel with her. He took out a firearm and Mazibuko ran out of the house and got into the accused’s vehicle.

“The accused followed her and shot at her multiple times through the car window. The accused then ran back into the house where he shot Pretty Mazibuko, who was the police officer's sister. The accused fled the scene. The two victims were taken to the clinic, where they were both pronounced dead.”

Nkune was arrested in Springs in August for a separate murder of another woman which he allegedly committed during that month in Sundra, Mpumalanga.

He was transported to Nelspruit where he appeared in court for the matter.

“Nkune appeared in court until his case was postponed to May 18 where he pleaded guilty on the two counts of murder and was sentenced,” Mogale said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Suspect wounded in taxi after killing cop inside magistrate’s court

A police officer was killed inside the Motherwell magistrate's court in Gqeberha after a man disarmed him and shot him with his own service pistol.
News
2 weeks ago

Life imprisonment for KZN cop killers

Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer, police confirmed on Saturday.
News
3 weeks ago

Durban cop killer sentenced to life imprisonment

A man who shot dead a Durban policeman three years ago has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  5. ‘Prisoner in definition only’ — Thabo Bester’s R19k Burberry hoodie gets ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...