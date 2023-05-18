Further investigation revealed there had been a camera crew filming on site on Tuesday evening.
WATCH | Film prop body causes panic in Westville
Image: via Facebook
Emergency crews who abseiled to retrieve a “body” from the Palmiet River found a film prop on Wednesday.
Mobi-Claw911 operations director Wynand Laatz said a panic activation was received from a client in the Westville area about a possible body wrapped in a blanket in the Palmiet River.
“Mobi-Claw911 management was on scene first. Role players were activated, search and rescue from Netcare 911, [the] SA Police Service and Durban metro police.
“Services that attended managed to abseil down to what looked like a body. It was established that it was not a body. It was blankets wrapped to look like a body,” he said.
