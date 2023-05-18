South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Higher stages of load-shedding? Eskom management briefs media on what to expect in winter

18 May 2023 - 08:11 By TIMESLIVE

Acting Eskom CEO Calib Cassim is briefing the media on Thursday as stage 6 load-shedding continues.

Cassim will host the Eskom State of the System media briefing where the power utility's management team will provide details of the company’s operational performance with the primary focus on the winter outlook, the embattled state owned company said.

