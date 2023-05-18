South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Zuma vs Ramaphosa case continues

18 May 2023 - 11:09 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma's legal teams are back in court on Thursday over Zuma's private prosecution.

Private prosecution: Ramaphosa must ‘argue his case in criminal court’, Zuma lawyers say

This case is one that ‘cries out’ for the civil court to intervene, say Ramaphosa’s lawyers
16 hours ago

'When God has anointed you to be a leader, education can do nothing': Kunene defends Gwamanda

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene is the latest to weigh in on Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's qualifications saga, saying ...
4 hours ago

Bench debates its jurisdiction to hear Ramaphosa's interdict application against Zuma's private prosecution

President Cyril Ramaphosa's counsel Ngwako Maenetje says this case 'cries out' for court intervention.
17 hours ago
