Gauteng police have arrested five men suspected to be behind cash-in-transit robberies and robbing courier vehicles.
They were arrested on Friday, allegedly while on their way to commit another crime.
The gang, aged between 30 and 38, were nabbed in Emndeni, Soweto. Police said they were found with three rifles, a pistol, magazines, ammunition, two cars reported to as hijacked and a jammer.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the crime intelligence and tactical response team received information about the armed suspects who were allegedly en route to commit a robbery.
“The police intercepted the suspects while still in Soweto, and a search was conducted,” Masondo said.
“Police have since established that the vehicles found during the raid — a BMW and Hyundai H100 bakkie — were reported to have been hijacked in Sandton and Linden this year.”
Five suspected CIT robbers nabbed ‘en route’ to another robbery in Soweto
Image: Gauteng SAPS
Masondo said the five face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of suspected hijacked motor vehicles.
They are expected to appear in court soon.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela applauded the police for foiling the planned robbery.
“I am pleased with the manner in which the police handled this information and arrested the suspects before they could commit another crime. The firearms will be sent for ballistic tests and suspects profiled to establish the crimes that they were involved in,” he said.
