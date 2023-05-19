Government gives people houses with a market value: Ramaphosa

He said the housing project, as told by the MEC, was scheduled to go through three phases and in the end there would be 2,500 houses.

“Now this is intergovernment work at play where we all work together to achieve the results that I saw this morning. Now the government is committed to make sure that we provide houses, some of them are going to be rental houses, with the social housing programme. Some of them will be houses that our people buy at reasonable pricing and some of them will be RDP houses.

“This is what the SA government does, it gives you a house free and immediately you have a value in your pocket,” he said.

Residents in the area complained about unemployment, gangsterism, crime, lack of opportunities and lack of houses.

Ramaphosa said the presidential imbizos gave residents an opportunity to raise issues and that the government should follow up.

Several speakers spoke about how police were failing them, and the lack of opportunities and skills development.

“Once our people have raised these problems here, I want to see action in addressing these problems, because we can’t give our people this platform and not see a follow-up,” Ramaphosa replied.

Various ministers and government officials who accompanied the president and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde were given an opportunity to address residents on several issues raised during the imbizo.

Ramaphosa said the imbizo had given him an opportunity to get a sense of what was happening in the district and to listen to the concerns of residents.

He said that he had heard about the problems in the education sector and was grateful that the Western Cape had embarked on an initiative to recruit 10,000 young people to attend reading programmes.