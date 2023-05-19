South Africa

LPC proceeds with contempt of court application against disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo

19 May 2023 - 14:12
The Legal Practice Council has confirmed Malesela Teffo remains disbarred and it is taking legal action against him. File photo
The Legal Practice Council has confirmed Malesela Teffo remains disbarred and it is taking legal action against him. File photo
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is proceeding with a contempt of court application against disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo. 

Twice this week, Teffo interrupted proceedings when he attempted to address the court in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa.

The council has confirmed Teffo remains struck from the roll of legal practitioners. 

“Teffo's status has not changed since he was struck off in September 2022. 

“The LPC is aware of his conduct in the Pretoria high court, some of which was captured in the media and/or social media, which culminated in judge [Tshifhiwa] Maumela ordering his removal from court.” 

The council said its contempt application is scheduled for hearing on May 23.

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo removed from court in Meyiwa trial

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo was removed from the courtroom during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Teffo's removal from the courtroom on Thursday came after he attempted to address the court. As proceedings got under way, Teffo, who was in his robe, stood up after the other counsel confirmed their appearance for the accused. 

Teffo said he was appearing as the watching brief for Meyiwa's brother and Orlando Pirates' management. However, Maumela asked the court orderly to intervene. He said Teffo's conduct undermined the decorum of the court. 

“In view of what he has done from yesterday [Wednesday], the court orderly must not allow him back in court.”

On Wednesday, Teffo disrupted proceedings, wanting to address the court, and had a heated exchange with Maumela. 

Teffo, who had asked advocate Zandile Mshololo to tell the court he had a watching brief, stood up soon after Mshololo finished speaking. 

“It is a rude interruption which is unnecessary. There’s no watching brief who has interrupted proceedings,” the judge said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘My mind froze, I forgot 10111’: Zandile Khumalo on the night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

State witness Zandile Khumalo told the Pretoria high court after soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was shot and the alleged intruders fled, she reached for ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
News
5 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Malesela Teffo

So, Mr Malesela Teffo, formerly advocate, decided to put on his robes and, despite his disbarment, head to the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the hopes of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo delays Senzo Meyiwa trial, demands to see judge

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which was due to resume on Tuesday, was delayed in the Pretoria high court when disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  3. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  4. ‘Prisoner in definition only’ — Thabo Bester’s R19k Burberry hoodie gets ... South Africa
  5. The person in custody is Thabo Bester: home affairs minister Motsoaledi South Africa

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding