The police ministry is patting itself on the back for progress made in tackling cross-border crime between KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique.
Police said on Friday three months of operations led to the arrest of 59 people, including a person believed to be a kingpin in smuggling SUVs stolen in South Africa to Mozambique.
The operations started in March after an engagement with residents of Emanguzi in KwaZulu-Natal, police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
“Subsequent to the engagement, the ministry and SAPS top management met their Mozambican counterparts in Cape Town to discuss and map a way forward to strengthen cross-border operations in a bid to disrupt and dismantle crime along the border affecting South Africa and Mozambique,” said SAPS.
“Since then, the multidisciplinary team has intensified operations to disrupt criminal groups involved in organised crime affecting the area.”
SAPS claims victory in tackling cross-border crime in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
During the operations:
Masemola said he hoped the communities in and around Emanguzi felt safer and were happy with the progress made.
“The task team continues to intensify its crime combatting operations to ensure the safety and security of all people in Emanguzi and surrounding communities,” he said.
