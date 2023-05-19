South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Accused in Thabo Bester prison escape back in court

19 May 2023 - 10:49 By TIMESLIVE

Video stream provided by eNCA.

Five people accused of assisting the escape of convicted “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester, with his partner Nandipha Magudumana, are appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday.

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Nandipha Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen appeared on Tuesday for their bail application. 

Bester appeared virtually on Tuesday, wearing a black hoodie which according to an online fashion site costs $990 (R19,000). Bester, who also sported a new haircut and beard, will remain at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria until June 20 while further investigations are conducted.

On Wednesday, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed Bester's identity after results of a DNA test carried out on his biological mother. 

WATCH | Fewer than 1% of inmates escaped from jail in past financial year — Ronald Lamola

Less than 1% of inmates escaped from SA prisons in the past financial year.
Politics
14 hours ago

'There's a big name involved there' — Glynnis Breytenbach on Thabo Bester escape

"Anyone in authority would resign, because you didn't do your job. You have one job and you haven't done it," said DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach of Cele.
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Is this the real Thabo Bester?

Thabo Bester’s legal team has asked the Bloemfontein magistrate's court to verify if the man who appeared virtually before it on Tuesday was Bester.
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Dr Nandipha, Thabo Bester and co-accused appear in court

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate's ...
News
2 days ago
