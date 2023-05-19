Zulu king accuses Buthelezi of manipulation regarding Ingonyama Trust board chair
King Misuzulu says traditional prime minister has used upcoming court battle for the throne to try to force him to fire Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela
19 May 2023 - 14:06
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has accused his traditional prime minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, of attempting to strong-arm him into removing the newly appointed chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust board in exchange for his co-operation in the legal battle concerning his ascendance to the throne. ..
